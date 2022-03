All are invited to “Breakfast for the Kids,” an annual primary fundraiser held by Communities In Schools of Kent this Thursday morning, Mar. 17, 2022, from 8–9 a.m.

Organizers will share student, mentor, and staff stories during this virtual event.

Erin Jones, Consultant, Educator, and Author of Bridges to Heal US will be speaking as well.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/CISKent

“Please join us on March 17!”

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER