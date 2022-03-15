The Covington Chamber of Commerce will host their first-ever Covington Maker’s Market this spring, and they are putting out a call for additional vendors.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 23, 2022 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) at Real Life Church, the outdoor event will showcase small businesses, specifically local makers, creators, growers, artists and artisans.

In addition to vendor booths, this family-friendly community event will feature live entertainment, kids’ activities and food trucks. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2022.

Featuring more than 30 vendors to date, the Covington Chamber is looking for additional makers, artists and creators of local goods including everything from handmade jewelry, art and homemade sauces and salsas to home décor, handmade crafts, plants and produce. Vendors who are members of the Covington Chamber receive a discount, but all makers and creators are welcome to participate.

“We are so excited to host this new event to support local makers and creators, to showcase their unique work, and to bring families together to celebrate our amazing community,” said Cass Laney, board chair for the Covington Chamber.

“This has been in the works since last fall, and we are encouraged by the response we’ve gotten from the community. Sponsors and vendors have been eager to get involved, and we are thrilled to have early support for this event, which we hope will become a community favorite,” added Dana Neuts, executive director.

Sponsors include the VanLandschoot family as the founding sponsor, Real Life Church, Real Kids Learning, Covington Arts Commission, Cosmic Bottles, barre3, City of Covington, Republic Services, Red Canoe Credit Union and Eat the Frog Fitness. For a complete list of vendors, visit https://covingtonwachamber.com/covington-makers-market-vendors-sponsors/.

For more information, visit the Covington Chamber of Commerce online at https://covingtonwachamber.com/2022/01/save-the-date-covington-makers-market-april-23/, call 253-329-0999 or email [email protected].