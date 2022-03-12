Kent Police officers recently talked down a man wanting to jump from the Kent Station skybridge.

Police say that Kent PD Sergeants Butenschoen, Koehler and Johnson, along with KPD Patrol Officers Cortinas, Neumann and Flesher all responded to the downtown skybridge where a passerby had seen a man he claimed was about to jump off.

Several Sergeants and Officers look turns engaging the man for a lengthy period of time, but he repeatedly stated that he was determined to jump.

Bouncy houses from Super Jump rental were used as a safety net.

Puget Sound Fire responded and were on scene to help with their ladder and medical aid if needed.

King County Mobile Crisis was contacted and stated they could provide resources once the man was on the ground.

At one point Sgt. Butenschoen asked Officer Flesher to contact Super Jump Rental to borrow a jump pad. We can’t thank their owner Scott enough for very quickly arriving with two bounce houses that were positioned beneath the man. The presence of the safety net bounce houses below allowed the Officers the time they needed to slow down, engage, and really connect with the man.

After 90 minutes, the man was convinced to come down the fire ladder.

Once firmly on the ground, he received services.

“Thank you to PSF, KCMC team, the passerby who called 911 and Scott from Super Jump for helping us to help this man,” police said. “We say it a lot, and will keep saying it, we truly can’t do this without you.

“Team effort by Team Kent,” police added.

If you or someone you know is suicidal or in crisis, you can call here for resources 24 hours a day: https://www.crisisconnections.org/24-hour-crisis-line/.