The largest online referral network for small businesses – Alignable.com – has announced the results of its 2022 national search for leaders who’ve gone above and beyond guiding peers and supporting entire communities as they strive to recover.

Recently, Alignable’s network has chosen Jeff Thungc of JLT Web Solutions as Kent’s 2022 Business Person Of The Year!

The 2022 contest is the most popular competition Alignable has ever hosted, marking a 64% increase in participation over last year. In all, 2,400+ small business owners were elected by their peers to be their Local Business People Of The Year across the U.S. and Canada.

During the contest, which ran from Jan. 10 to Feb. 11, 2022, 160,000+ votes and 32,000+ testimonials were posted praising thousands of local leaders for helping their peers and communities through a turbulent year with many challenges.

As Covid-19 data begin to indicate a marked retreat of cases and deaths, business recovery indicators highlight how important it is for the contest winners to continue their work helping even more businesses bounce back from pandemic-era hurdles.

Giving Is The Glue Holding Us Together

“In our tight-knit community, you almost always get back what you give,” said Thungc. “And the challenges we’ve all encountered have compelled many of us to offer counsel and other support to peers struggling to keep their businesses afloat. While I’m thrilled to receive this award, it’s really a testament to our entire community. And it reinforces my resolve to push toward a full recovery for everyone here in Kent, WA by the end of 2022, if not earlier.”

Thungc’s commitment to our community is evident in his past fourteen years of service in the Kent School District. As much as he loved his time there, he always held a desire to start his own business and began to pursue that dream around 2015, subsequently growing the fledgling venture to a full time business in 2020.

Serving customers in Kent, WA and the surrounding areas, JLT Web Solutions offers website design & hosting and a variety of digital marketing services. This includes such services as de-mystifying Google and Facebook ads and building websites that help local small businesses enhance their online presence, connecting with more prospective customers in this digital world, and resulting in increased revenues.

Two factors that make JLT Web Solutions stand out are:

They offer a very user-friendly website editor platform to help customers succeed in maintaining their website without a programming or web design background. You really can make your own adjustments and updates allowing for quick pivots in these ever-changing times. They provide 24/7 customer care support, which is not only technical support but includes an on-demand tutorial to help customers with editing, updating, and maintaining their website.

As Local Business Person of the Year, Thungc received a special badge on his Alignable profile, recognizing this big win. In past years, the awareness generated through similar contests has spurred expanded connections, as well as new business for many winners.

Here to help

