The City of Kent announced this week that they have been working with Republic Services to ensure Kent customers who didn’t receive service between Jan. 12-14, 2022 due to the labor dispute and work stoppage receive compensation.

Republic says they will be issuing rebates to affected customers on their next schedule invoice for the unexpected work stoppage in January.

Below is the full statement from Republic below:

“At Republic Services, we understand the frustration our customers experienced from the combined snow and strike events in January.

“We value our customers and the communities we serve, so we will be issuing a rebate to those affected City of Kent customers from the unexpected work stoppage in January.

“This rebate is based on the service portion of your weekly rate. Rebates are being provided to customers within the City of Kent who were affected by the January 12th-14th work stoppage.

“These rebates will be on your next scheduled invoice.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this unfortunate combination of events, and we look forward to continuing to serve you in partnership with the City of Kent.”

Republic Services customer support can be reached at 206-682-9735 with questions.