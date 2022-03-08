Chestnut Ridge Park in Kent will close starting Mar. 14 through July, 2022 for renovations.

According to the city, Chestnut Ridge Park on S. 203rd Street (map below) was last updated 20 years ago.

Park amenities include play equipment, pavilion with BBQ pits, a ¼ mile walking loop, open lawns, and a small, wooded area.

The community provided input on a short survey about how to improve the park. The survey results are below.

Sculptural artist Scott Trimble is collecting local stories as he designs functional art works for the park. Watch the short video link below to learn more, and email your stories to: [email protected].

Construction is projected to start Spring 2022.

More info here: https://www.engagekentparks.com/ChestnutRidgeRenovation

Chestnut Ridge Park is located at 9901 S. 203rd Street: