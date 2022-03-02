All are invited to join with other enthusiastic community members this Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, as Kent prepares for Spring – Volunteers are needed to help spruce up areas along Meeker and the surrounding downtown area.

This work party event will be held downtown from 9 a.m. – Noon, starting at Kherson Park

(map below).

Organizers are looking for individuals, families, and groups to help with trash/recycle pickup, weeding, vegetation control/trimming, sweeping, etc.

“Meet up with old friends and make new ones!”

Social distancing protocols will be required. Bring your mask; garden gloves are encouraged if you have a pair. Groups working together will be within the same family; OR in areas where a minimum of 6-feet separation can occur.

Organizers will supply tools/equipment, disposable gloves; and they have a few pairs of garden gloves to loan, but please bring if you have your own.

All activities will be outdoors with plenty of social distancing. This is a rain or shine event, please dress accordingly.

More info here:

Kherson Park is located at 307 W. Gowe Street: