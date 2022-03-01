The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run collision that happened on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022:

Troopers say that just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, WSP communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a collision NB SR 167 just south of 212th in Kent (map below).

Once troopers arrived they discovered a vehicle off the road and on fire. Thankfully the three occupants were out of the vehicle at this time.

Further investigation revealed that a white vehicle was traveling at a high rate and struck the victim vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and strike a tree at which time it caught on fire.

The causing vehicle was a white sedan and it fled the scene after causing the collision. A passenger in the victim vehicle suffered a broken arm and the driver sustained an arm laceration. The victim vehicle is pictured below, which is a silver Mercedes Benz sedan.