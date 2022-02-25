A vigil hosted by members of the South County community will be held at the Kent City Hall Courtyard this coming Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., just before the regularly scheduled Kent City Council meeting.

At the meeting, Mayor Dana Ralph will present an official proclamation expressing support for our Ukrainian community members in Kent and abroad.

Attendees are invited to begin gathering at 6 p.m., and the program including speakers will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Kent City Hall is located at 220 4th Ave S.: