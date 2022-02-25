On Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph released a statement supporting the Ukrainian community, after their country was attacked by Russian troops.

The City of Kent has over 4,000 Ukrainian-American residents, which is the largest Ukrainian population in the state.

“The City of Kent stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian community at home and abroad. With over 4,000 Ukrainian-American residents, the City of Kent is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the State of Washington.

“Americans with Ukrainian heritage living in Kent have enriched our community and have been a part of our cultural fabric for decades—making significant contributions to the city at large.

“Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people as they endure this violence, and with the Russian people standing against it.”

– Kent Office of the Mayor

“Місто Кент солідарне з українською громадою вдома та за кордоном.

“Місто Кент, де проживає понад 4000 українців-американців, є домом для найбільшої кількості українців у штаті Вашингтон.

“Американці з українською спадщиною, які живуть у Кенті, збагатили нашу громаду та були частиною нашої культурної тканини протягом десятиліть, зробивши значний внесок у місто загалом.

“Наші думки з українським народом, який переживає це насильство, і з російським народом, який демонструє проти нього.”