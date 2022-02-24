While the Sound Transit Board continues its national search for the agency’s next CEO, it voted unanimously this week to appoint longtime agency leader Brooke Belman to the role of Acting CEO upon CEO Peter Rogoff’s departure on May 31.

“Sound Transit will not miss a beat as Brooke steps forward to lead during the final phase of our CEO search,” said Sound Transit Board Chair Kent Keel, a member of the University Place City Council. “Brooke brings seasoned leadership, deep knowledge of Sound Transit’s work, and a strong commitment to our riders and the public as we advance the nation’s largest transit expansion.”

Upon the arrival of a permanent CEO, Belman will return to her current role as the agency’s Chief of Staff. Since joining Sound Transit in 2004, Belman’s leadership roles have included Deputy Executive Director, Land Use Planning and Development; Chief of Staff of the Design Engineering and Construction Management department; and Director of Community Engagement. Belman previously held consultant roles in communications and politics.

“I am honored to serve the Board and our dedicated staff during this transition. There is no shortage of important and exciting work at Sound Transit, and I am thrilled to partner with our leadership to deliver on our promise to the Puget Sound region,” said Belman.

A subcommittee of the Sound Transit Board of Directors chaired by Keel is leading the national search for a new CEO to succeed Rogoff. The position is currently advertised, and this spring, the subcommittee is scheduled to identify finalists who will be considered by the full Board.