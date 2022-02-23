Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire & Rescue and @KingCoMedicOne rescued a person trapped in a fire in the 24600 block of Pacific Highway South on Kent’s West Hill on Tuesday night, Feb. 22, 2022.
Firefighters arrived and found a homeless encampment fire, with one person trapped.
Firefighters cut the fence and rescued the person, who suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
No firefighters were injured.
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) February 23, 2022
