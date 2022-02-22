The King County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that an adult woman and a good Samaritan sustained bites in a dog attack Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2022.

Police say the attack happened in the 28800 block of 45th Place South near Auburn (map below).

Details on the extent of injuries suffered were not released, but one victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

No further details have yet been released.

Detectives are on-scene investigating.

This remains an active case.