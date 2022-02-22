The Kent Police Department announced that a 28-year-old disabled woman who was abandoned in a vehicle for nine days was saved by a Kent Police Investigation.

Police say that on Feb. 14, 2022 at about 3:15 p.m., a Kent Police Officer was dispatched to take a telephone report regarding a potential missing person.

The Patrol Officer spoke with the reporting party who stated that her severely disabled adult sister had not been seen since earlier in the month. The Officer coordinated an investigation and discovered that the severely disabled sister was last seen on Feb. 5, 2022 when her mother, a 45-year-old Kent resident, parked her vehicle at a gas station in Kent and walked off, leaving her daughter alone inside the car.

Kent Police Officers determined through investigation that the vehicle had been privately towed, at the request of the gas station personnel, to a lot in Burien. Kent Officers contacted the tow company, who then located the daughter inside the vehicle. She had been inside the car for nine days alone in the tow yard during near freezing weather.

Kent Officers immediately requested medical aid. King County Sheriffs’ Deputies and King County Fire responded to the tow yard and located the disabled daughter in serious medical condition. She was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment.

Kent Police Detectives have not yet released the name of the tow company, and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We are extremely relieved that we were able to locate and rescue the victim,” Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said. “If not for the efforts of our Officers and the support of King County Sheriffs and Fire, this incident would likely have ended in tragedy.”