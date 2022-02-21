Puget Sound fire says a small stove top fire on Kent’s East Hill was quickly put out by a resident Sunday night, Feb. 20, 2022.
The occupant used a fire extinguisher and closed the door to contain the fire.
A crew from truck E374 confirmed the fire did not extend, and removed the smoke.
Officials said the fire was accidental
