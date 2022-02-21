Nighttime travelers in the vicinity of SR 516 (Kent/Des Moines Road) and I-5 should be aware of construction work that will require overnight directional closures on SR 516 and lane reductions on southbound I-5 Feb. 22-24, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced.

Drivers using SR 516 between 10:30 p.m. and 4 a.m. should plan for an additional 10 minutes of travel time to cross I-5 using marked detour routes.

Nightly lane closures on SR 516 and southbound I-5:

10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 to 4 a.m. – Wednesday, Feb. 23 Eastbound SR 516 closed near I-5. Detour in place Two lanes of southbound I-5 closed near SR 516



10:30 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 23 to 4 a.m. – Thursday, Feb. 24 Westbound 516 closed near I-5. Detour in place Two lanes of southbound I-5 closed near SR 516



The lane closures will allow contractor crews to lift new girders into place alongside I-5.

These girders will eventually support a new I-5 lane near SR 516 as part of the SR 509 Completion Project: