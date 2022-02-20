Puget Sound Fire beat Kent Police in the 4th ‘Battle of the Badges’ food drive fundraiser held on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

This competition resulted in the highest amount of food raised in a single such event so far – a combined total of $3,310.82.

This crushes the previous total and is more than double what was raised at the first event in 2021.

“We are sad to say that KPD lost to fire today,” Kent Police said in a statement. “But we are brushing it off and already strategizing for the next battle.”

Police thanked Grocery Store Outlet Owner James Byun for continuing to partner with them to help our community with food insecurity.

“You are an amazing asset to Kent,” they said. “Thank you to our Kent Food Bank for picking up the haul. It was a lot.”

“We would also like to thank Puget Sound Fire for always being willing to throw down for a friendly competition. Any chance you saw our token of appreciation yet?”

Please donate to our Kent Food Bank if you are able:

https://www.facebook.com/kentfoodbank/

Below are photos from the event, courtesy Kent P.D.: