‘Kent 101’ is a free program put on by the city that offers emerging community leaders the opportunity to better understand how local government works through lectures, interactive activities and tours.

The courses are designed to educate, inform and build experience for residents, businesses and students.

It covers the roles and work of city leadership, city staff and departments and more.

Participants will receive a certificate of completion.

This program is perfect for:

High school students looking for career inspiration College students who need more experience before joining the work force Working adults who want to have a stronger understanding about government work; or Retirees looking to be more involved in their community



Classes take place every Thursday in-person at Kent City Hall Chambers, starting on April 7, 2022 through June 2, 2022 from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The City of Kent will be strictly following CDC recommendations and guidelines during the Kent 101 course.

Benefits:

Meet local elected officials and City staff Learn how the City functions, what services are offered, what the different departments are and how everything is connected Become an active member of the Kent community Gain first-hand knowledge of how ideas move through City Hall and become implemented Have a better understanding of the City you live in Meet other residents and share ideas



Kent 101 Objectives:

To actively involve and engage Kent residents and businesses to help them understand how City government works. To improve communication with the City and those who live, work or go to school here. To provide insight into how decisions are made, how City finances are managed and how City departments operate. To empower more residents and businesses to become more engaged in City government and to become involved in making decisions that affect and improve Kent for all.

How to Apply:

Kent 101 is free and open to people 16 and older. You must be a resident of the City of Kent, or have a business located in the City of Kent. You may miss no more than one class session to graduate. 9th week is the graduation and reception.



Complete and submit your application online by 5 p.m. on March 22, 2022. Participants will be notified of their selection for the program by Thursday, March 31, 2022.

