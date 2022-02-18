The Kent Police Department’s Community Police Academy – which will begin April 5 – is now accepting registrations.

The Spring 2022 Community Police Academy Session will be held on Tuesday nights beginning April 5, 2022, and will run through June 14.

All sessions will be held from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at the Kent Police/Fire Training Center located at 24523 116th Ave SE, Kent 98030.

The Community Police Academy is delivered in a series of classes that offer straightforward, candid information regarding daily and specialized operations of the police department, while defining the agency’s role in the community.

A wide range of law enforcement topics will be discussed to include an overview of law enforcement, recruiting, traffic enforcement, investigations, narcotics, gangs, community education, use of force, stress and chaplaincy, and K-9. Click here to see a sample agenda of class topics.

There is no cost for participating in the Community Police Academy. It is open to any adult 18 years or older that lives, works, or has an interest in the City of Kent and its police department.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

For security reasons all applicants must pass a background check.

Persons with a felony conviction or recent misdemeanor conviction are not eligible to participate.

If you are interested in attending the Spring session, please complete the application by clicking here.

For additional information please email [email protected].