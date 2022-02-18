The Kent Chamber of Commerce will host Mayor Dana Ralph annual State of the City Address: Business Edition on Friday, Mar. 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The event will be held at the Green River College campus in Kent, and is open to the public.

Mayor Ralph will speak about the city s obstacles and accomplishments over the past year, and goals for the future.

ILoveKent.net will record this event for future publication.

Event Details:

WHAT: Kent Chamber Luncheon ‘State of the City: Business Edition’ with Mayor Dana Ralph

WHEN: Friday, Mar. 11, 2022, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Green River College Kent Station Campus, 417 Ramey Way #112, Kent 98032

COST:

$25.00 – Luncheon Ticket $150.00 Luncheon Sponsor



INFO: Email [email protected].