The Drifters – one of rock and roll’s founding vocal groups – is once again touring under the auspices of their original management team, and will be bringing their long list of hits to Kent’s Spotlight Series on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center (map below).

From their inception in the early 1950’s, The Drifters have had a symbiotic relationship with rock and roll legend George Treadwell, who discovered and managed such famous artists as Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughn, and Nina Simone. The Treadwell Family was there when The Drifters originally formed and was responsible for guiding their career through 20 years of uninterrupted hits, making them the second most successful recording artist of all time, according to Billboard Magazine.

Through a historical journey, which included five legendary lead singers, the group’s story spanned the spectrum of rock and roll. The Drifters were the first musical group to sell 2 million records with their pop classic, “Up on The Roof.” They were in the first class of legends to be initiated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, and The Supremes. They were also the first African American vocal group to achieve that honor. Their classic tune “Under the Boardwalk” is the most played R & B record of all time.

The Drifters’ songs have been penned by such historic songwriters as Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, Carol King, Jerry Goffen, and Phil Spector. They have played at the White House on multiple occasions; given a benefit concert in Berlin the day the wall fell; performed for the Pope, the Queen of England, and Nelson Mandella; and toured the world for the USO in three different war zones from Korea to Iraq.

The Drifters’ monumental 50-year catalogue includes titles such as On Broadway, There Goes My Baby, Dance with Me, This Magic Moment, Under the Boardwalk, Some Kind of Wonderful, Up on the Roof, Stand By Me, Please Stay, Spanish Harlem, Save the Last Dance for Me, and more.

Tickets for The Drifters are $30 for adults, $28 for seniors, and $15 for youths. Tickets may be purchased online at kentarts.com, by calling 253-856-5051 or in person at the Kent Commons, 525 4th Ave. N. Hours for phone and in-person sales are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Box office is closed on Sunday.

According to King County mandate, people ages 12 and over must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result to enter all Spotlight Series performances. Additionally, masking is required.

The Spotlight Series is presented by the Kent Arts Commission and Kent Parks, Recreation and Community Services, and partially funded by 4Culture, WESTAF, National Endowment for the Arts, and a variety of business and individual sponsors. The Drifters’ performance is sponsored by Judy Woods.