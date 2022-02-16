The Kent Police Department and Puget Sound Fire will be racing in the aisles at the next ‘Battle of the Badges’ fundraiser this Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 8 a.m. to raise food for the Kent Food Bank.

Slight change though – Kent PD says “that it seems that the PSF Chief is not race ready so there will be no opponent for KPD Chief Padilla. Too bad since he’s been running his laps and lifting food pallets to prepare.

“Not to worry! The Chief’s competition will be postponed to an upcoming date because we don’t give up on food insecurity in our community, and we don’t back down from a challenge.”

All are invited to come Friday and watch these local opponents “race” for a good cause.

“You are welcome to come and would love if you are able to bring a non-perishable food donation.”

The event will take place at the Grocery Outlet at 23910 104th Ave SE: