Quarterdeck at the Des Moines Marina will continue its 2022 Story Pub storytelling events on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. with “A Body on the Beach,” the tragic tale that begins on the day a Tacoma socialite is found dead on Woodmont Beach in 1933.

The program explores the national scandal that followed, the investigations by law enforcement, conflicting allegations of murder, suicide, and accident, and a final conclusion so unbelievable that the “closed” case has been questioned, including a then-young lawyer named Warren G. Magnuson.

The Story Pub programs are presented by Steve Edmiston, a Des Moines attorney, filmmaker, and public speaker. The Story Pub series was originally launched in early 2020, but canceled due the pandemic.

“It was so nice to re-start Story Pub and to have our tent used as a setting for beverages and storytelling,” said Quarterdeck Manager Mackenzie Meyers.

“’The Body on the Beach’ story is so full of twists and turns that it has a ‘you can’t make this stuff up’ feel,” Edmiston said. “I find it more puzzling each time. And working with the Woodmont Union of the Unexplained and Unresolved just adds to the fun.”

With limited seating, the first 2022 Story Pub, titled “The Birthplace of the Men in Black,” sold out in under 24 hours.

Tickets will go on sale later in February at https://www.quarterdeckdm.com/events. Tickets are $10 per person per event, and the price includes one drink (any beer, cider, or $8 wine).

WHAT: “A Body on the Beach,” part of the 2022 Quarterdeck Story Pub schedule (all programs from 6 – 7 p.m.) WHERE: Quarterdeck, 22307 Dock Ave. S. Unit 1, Des Moines, WA 98198 (map below). WHEN: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 6 – 7 p.m.

UPCOMING EVENTS

April 13, 2022 – History Pub Open Microphone Night

Warm up with host Steve Edmiston’s “short take” on lost local history, followed by a guest storyteller, then take the microphone to share a tale from the past – (almost) anything goes! May 11, 2022 – The Crisis

On the final day of the Cuban Missile Crisis, missile officers are exhausted, shaken, and fighting paranoia. Inspired by the remnants of the Nike Ajax Missile Site buried beneath the Kent Grandview Dog Park.



About Quarterdeck at the Des Moines Marina

The Quarterdeck serves beer, wine, and coffee, all enjoyed with the best view in Des Moines. Bringing outside food is encouraged! (The Quarterdeck encourages patrons to utilize local restaurants and delivery services.) Learn more at https://www.quarterdeckdm.com, or contact Mackenzie Meyers Manager at (206) 212-4660 or [email protected].

About Steve Edmiston

Steve is an appointee to the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau, and has keynoted the Washington State Historical Society, Smith Tower Rumrunners Club, McMenamin’s History Pubs, conferences, festivals, historical societies, and business groups. He is also a business, entertainment, and IP attorney, and independent film screenwriter/producer. He is credited with four feature films, and his award-winning shorts include The Maury Island Incident, The Day My Parents Became Cool, and Thr33. For more info, email [email protected] or visit https://www.quadrant45.com.