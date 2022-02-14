The Kent School District Board of Directors is looking hire a highly qualified Superintendent, and they’re seeking the public’s input.

McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C. has been hired as the consultant in a search for candidates, and will assist the Board in identifying and screening candidates.

The Board wishes to have the successful candidate assume the responsibilities of the position July 1, 2022.

“The candidate must have the background, skills, and abilities essential for excellence in educational leadership,” the team said. “The Board recognizes that selecting a superintendent is one of the most important decisions it will make.”

Here’s more from the district:

To gather input from students, families, staff, and the community on the desired qualities and characteristics of the next superintendent, the search firm will be conducting community input meetings, opening a survey, and reviewing data from a Thoughtexchange during the month of February.

This input will be shared with the board before the KSD Board selects a finalist in March.

KSD Staff are invited to meetings with their labor groups and are also invited to respond to the survey and Thoughtexchange to provide input on the superintendent search. The KSD Board has identified community, service, and civic group leaders in the KSD Community to participate in additional community input meetings. If you have received an invitation to a community input meeting with McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C and have questions, please contact the zoom meeting host or [email protected].

KSD Students and Families Meeting 1

Tuesday, February 15, 6:00-7:00 PM Host: Rich Parker, McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C., Join Zoom Meeting Meeting ID: 812 0077 9575 Passcode: 799470



KSD Students and Families Meeting 2

Thursday, February 17, 12:00-1:00 PM Host: Dr. Steve Lowder, McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C., Join Zoom Meeting Meeting ID: 827 5661 4915 Passcode: 306639



Here are the qualifications listed on the job posting:

An experienced leader with superior verbal and written communication skills An individual who understands and enjoys the Kent community, climate, and culture A person who willingly becomes a fully engaged member of the community for the long haul. A leader with experience in a district of similar size and diversity A visionary leader with classroom experience and a deep understanding of teaching and learning An individual who has a record of community volunteerism A trusted, caring, empathetic, approachable individual who is seen as a strong supporter of public education. A leader who creates a safe environment where staff are allowed to be creative and not afraid to make mistakes. A unifier who can work with diverse opinions and find the commonalities for the benefit for the students. A data driver decision maker who is proactive not reactive Experienced developing collaborative plans that are successfully implemented An educator who has a calm demeanor and is a superior multi-tasker



Search Timeline:

Closing date for applications: March 16, 2022 (11:30 p.m. central time) Board of Directors selects finalists to interview: March 30, 2022 Finalists’ interviews with the Board of Directors: April 4-8, 2022 Selection of new Superintendent: Late April 2022 Start date: July 1, 2022



On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, the Kent School Board unanimously approved the selection of McPherson and Jacobson, LLC as the firm search for the next KSD Superintendent. After receiving presentations from two superintendent search firms, including a period for questions and answers, during a special meeting the board took final action authorizing and directing staff to draft a contract with the selected search firm to begin the search for the next KSD Superintendent.

On Wednesday, October 27, the Kent School Board unanimously approved the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) to engage a search firm to conduct a nationwide superintendent search for the Kent School District with firm qualification packets due by Monday, November 22, 2021. The first step in the process of selecting a search firm is for the Board of Directors to release a Request for Proposals (RFP) for interested search firms to submit their qualifications to the Board of Directors no later than Monday, November 22, 2021. During KSD Community Conversations October 28 – November 6, the board and KSD Leaders will be seeking in put on the qualifications and characteristics of the new KSD Superintendent to support the search.

On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the Kent School Board unanimously voted to select Mr. Israel Vela as KSD’s interim superintendent. Mr. Vela has been serving in this role since August 2, and will continue to do so until a permanent superintendent is selected to replace Dr. Watts. The board will focus on the permanent superintendent search involving the public later this school year. Information will be shared on this page and in open public meetings about the search process as the board moves forward. The board will focus on the permanent superintendent search involving the public later this school year. Information will be shared on this page and in open public meetings about the search process as the board moves forward.

On Wednesday, September 9, the Kent School Board unanimously voted to extend the current contract for Mr. Israel Vela as the interim superintendent. As a next step, the KSD board will review applications and select a new interim superintendent. The board will focus on the permanent superintendent search involving the public later this school year. Information will be shared on this page and in open public meetings about the search process as the board moves forward.

On Wednesday, August 11, the Kent School Board discussed their options for hiring a long-term interim superintendent. The Board decided to create and post a job description for the interim superintendent position. The need to extend Interim Superintendent Vela’s 30-day contract beyond August 31 was discussed, however, the board decided to hold this decision until the August 25, 2021 board meeting.

On Wednesday, July 29, 2021, the Kent School Board unanimously approved Chief School Operations and Academic Support Officer Israel Vela as the Interim Superintendent of Kent School District effective August 2, 2021. The Board’s decision was a 30-day interim appointment for Chief Vela. Read more about Mr. Vela. KSD Board President Denise Daniels shared “This 30-day appointment will allow our Board to work together to determine the next best steps for our district. In addition, we will be providing opportunities for the community to engage in the superintendent search as we work through this transition together. More information will be shared as soon as it is available.”