King County Metro Transit is finalizing their station designs for a RapidRide line through Kent coming in 2025 and they’re seeking public feedback.

“Public transit is an important part of how we will meet the diverse needs and priorities of our rapidly growing region, which requires more access to steady and consistent service,” Metro said.

RapidRide I Line will upgrade the current Route 160 between Renton, Kent and Auburn.

Metro has done significant work to assess ridership, prioritize equity, and design for speed and reliability.

Learn more on their website and be sure to share your thoughts by Feb. 20, 2022.

Some of the expected outcomes for this upgrade include: