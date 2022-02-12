Kent Mayor Dana Ralph’s next public, in-person Coffee & Conversation event is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

The free, open event will take place from 6–7 p.m. at Half Lion Public House (map below).

“As your mayor, it’s important to me that all voices and perspectives in our community are heard,” Ralph said. “I hold these events because as a lifelong Kent resident, I am so invested in the growth and strength of our city, and I welcome these open and honest conversations.?

“We had some great conversations at Kent City Hall on Tuesday (Feb. 1) for our first event, and I’m looking forward to answering more questions and sharing details about what we’re working on at Kent City Hall at the next event.”

WHEN: Wednesday, February 16: 6-7 p.m.

WHERE: Half Lion Public House (2019 W Meeker Street: