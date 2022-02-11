SPONSORED :

All Out Hauling and Scrapping is a Kent-based, independent, family-owned scrap and junk hauling provider, founded on owner Abdul Malik Jalil’s desire to provide opportunity and economic support for individuals in recovery.

Abut five years ago, following the tragic loss of his brother to drug addiction, Malik made a vow to do what he could “so no one would end up like that.” After identifying lack of housing as a barrier to recovery, he created a clean and sober house which was funded in part by proceeds from hauling and scrap business.

“It really shook me up,” he said. “So I decided to do something to make a difference.”

Malik was particularly struck with the realization of the interconnected impacts of addiction on family and friends of those struggling in substance abuse.

“It touches everybody, and can happen across all races, creeds, genders, rich or poor.”

In addition to lack of housing, Malik found that many in recovery struggle with getting back into full time employment; by providing the residents of his clean and sober house an opportunity to work in the hauling business he could fill two critical needs that supported one another.

From this first venture, the business evolved into a sole focus on hauling and disposal under the name All Out Hauling and Scrapping which has operated under this moniker for about a year.

“Doing good for someone else, that gets me up in the morning,” said Malik, who leads the team, attempting to model dependability and fairness at all times. “When you call, we’ll show up, rain or shine!”

With a service area that covers all of King County and parts of Pierce County, and a low $100.00/trip minimum, All Out Hauling and Scrapping is ready to serve your Kent or Burien home or business and beyond.

Along with a founding principle of making positive impact, All Out Hauling and Scrapping provides affordable rates and full service, which means you will not be loading the truck yourself.

Everyone gets great rates, with first time customers receiving 10 percent off their first haul, while Seniors and military always save 20 percent.

“I always say ‘fair exchange is not a robbery,’” adds Malik.

All Out Hauling and Scrapping is also committed to disposing of materials with an emphasis on re-using items, offering them for second use to needy individuals, or donating to non-profits.

“We will try every avenue first before we head to the dump,” he said.

Do you have some “stuff” you need gone? Why not give Malik a call and see what makes his service different from the big name franchises? You will feel great about your choice and he will appreciate your support!

“When you call All Out, we will Haul It Out!”

All Out Hauling & Scrapping

206-825-2841

https://www.alloutscrapping.com

https://www.facebook.com/alloutthatsme

Hours: