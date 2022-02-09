Kent Police Detectives are asking for help from the community to identify and contact five men who are believed to have witnessed a homicide on May 16, 2021 at the Luxe Hookah Lounge at 306 Washington Ave. N. in Kent (map below).

As we previously reported, on May 16, 2021 at about 6:25 a.m., Donte L Green, 29 was shot and killed, and a second man that was shot in an arm.

Thus far in the investigation, Detectives have received limited information that led to his shooting death.

Police say that Green was shot and killed at the Luxe Hookah Lounge.

Green was shot multiple times and a second victim who appeared to be attempting to intervene in the fight was also shot.

A few bystanders and witnesses provided first aid but Green was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Multiple witnesses, who were both inside and outside the lounge, fled prior to Kent Police Officers arriving.

“These witnesses have the information that is needed to solve the murder of Donte Green,” police said.

Detectives need to speak with these additional witnesses and are seeking any tips, leads, or any information related to Green’s death.

If anyone has any video and/ or pictures from the lounge or the parking lot the evening prior to his death, please upload the videos and photos to the Kent Police Department Public Evidence Submission portal:

https://kentpdwa.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/homicide-hookah-lounge

Kent PD Tip Line: 253-856-5808

Email: [email protected]

A picture of Donte Green, and the five witnesses are below.

“Donte’s family and KPD thank you for any help you can provide. Please share.”

Photos courtesy Kent Police Department.