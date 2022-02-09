The first round of results for Tuesday’s Feb. 8, 2022 election are in, and Proposition No. 1 – the Kent School District Renewal Educational Program & Operations (EP&O) Levy – is leading by 3.7% of votes tallied so far.

This would replace the current levy, which expires in December, 2022.

The renewal EP&O Levy supports educational programs, student learning, and staffing. Since 1984 Kent School District has operated with local levy support for education programs and operations. The levy makes up approximately 16 percent of the district’s current revenue. Levy failure would mean significant reductions in staff, programs, and services for students.

The proposed collection is $76,250,000 in 2023 and 2024 – the same amount authorized by voters in 2020.

Kent School District No. 415 Proposition No. 1:

Ballots Counted: 17,833

* Registered Voters: 103,911 • 17.16%

Yes: 9,234 • 51.83% No: 8,581 • 48.17%



The next round of results will be released around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2022.