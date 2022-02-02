REMINDER : The Kent Chamber of Commerce’s February Membership Luncheon will include a congressional update this Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.



This online event will be held via Zoom, and will run from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

U.S. Congresswoman Dr. Kim Schrier and Congressman Adam Smith will be joining to share news on current and future legislation, as well as taking questions from members.

“If you have questions about laws regarding policing, safety, drug use, etc you will not want to miss this event,” organizers said.

Fees/Admission:

$15 – Online viewing $150 – Event Sponsor



Questions can be submitted to [email protected].