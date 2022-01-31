Kent Downtown Partnership’s Downtown Kent Cider & Ale Trail will be held on Friday night, March 11, 2022, from 6 – 9 p.m.

It is all about (can you guess?) beer and cider. Enjoy fresh ingredients and the crisp, bold flavors that will tempt the taste buds of beer lovers and aficionados alike.

Participants will enjoy specialty beer and cider offerings while rubbing elbows with Kent and regional brewers.

“The community has always loved the downtown wine walks, but they’ve also asked for events centered around beer and cider, so we are super excited to kick the spring off with this event.” said Erica Carew, KDP Program Coordinator. “Our goal is to provide patrons a fun way to try new products and learn more about what makes Washington ciders and ales so great.”

Visitors are encouraged to come early and get acquainted with downtown shops and restaurants. Merchants are welcoming friends and neighbors to join in celebrating and cultivating vitality in our charming historic district. Explore the diverse flavors of Kent on the downtown “food trail”, including Sushi, African, Thai, Cajun, Mexican, bistros and pubs. The event will also include aa live music performance.

Cideries and Breweries:

This is a FREE event; tasting requires tickets and you must be 21 or over.

BYOB: Help us reduce waste, bring your own tasting glass or mug!

TICKETS: $35.00 (Includes 10 tastings, disposable glass, wristband and program guide)

NOTICE: By purchasing a ticket, you are attesting your ability to show proof of vaccination and/or negative Covid test in advance of event. PROOF WILL BE REQUIRED AT CHECK IN – NO exceptions or refunds.

BUY TICKETS HERE:

PROOF OF VACCINATION

Proceeds from this event benefit the Kent Downtown Partnership and go toward future programs and projects in Historic Downtown Kent.