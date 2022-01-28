As part of the City of Kent’s ongoing litter reduction campaign, they are looking for people or businesses for their “Adopt-A-Spot Program.”

This is a year-round partnership between the city and neighborhood groups, businesses and residents to help reduce litter and keep public spaces clean.

With over 320 miles of streets and sidewalks, community partners are needed to pitch-in to help pick-up.

Removing litter improves safety, the appearance of our community and prevents pollution from entering drainage systems and waterways.

If you’d like to Adopt-A-Spot, check out the city’s website here, and sign-up today.