Kent Police are investigating a fatal shooting along the Green River Road on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Police say that officers responded to the report of a shooting along Green River Road around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, a 44-year-old deceased male victim was located inside a car along the side of the roadway.

There had been reports to Auburn PD of an illegal discharge in the area last night, but it is unclear if that call is associated with this shooting incident.

Kent Police Detectives responded to the scene to conduct their investigation. The events leading up to the shooting at this time is still unknown, but it does not appear to be random act. They are continuing to collect evidence and seek to talk with witnesses.

Kent Police are asking anyone with information to call 911, or the Kent Police tip line 253-856-5808. Persons with information can also email [email protected].