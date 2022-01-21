The Kent Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspected package thief.

Police say the suspect man walked up to a porch on the East Hill of Kent in the area of the 22000 block of 96th Ave S. and stole a package of diabetic supplies.

He accessed the resident’s property by brazenly driving the pictured truck down their driveway. The truck appears to be a lifted 4×4 quad-cab Chevy or GMC with distinctive all-terrain tires.

“We are sure this is not his first time stealing packages,” police said. “One of you out there knows him or has seen him and/or his vehicle.”

If you recognize this truck or suspect, please call the KPD Tip Line @ 253-856-5808 or email to [email protected]

“Help KPD ID this guy!”