Kent Mayor Dana Ralph will be holding four ‘Coffee & Conversation’ events during February, where she will be available to answer questions, listen to residents’ thoughts and priorities, and share information about what ‘s going on at Kent City Hall.

“It’s a new year and now that we’re settling into 2022, I want to hear about what’s important to you,” the Mayor said. “As your mayor, it’s important to me to hear from you, your neighbors and other Kent residents about what they’d like to see their local government working on.”

The events will be held:

Tuesday, Feb. 1: 8-9 a.m. at Kent City Hall, Council Chambers Wednesday, Feb. 16: 6-7 p.m. at Half Lion Public House Monday, Feb. 28: 1:15-2:15 p.m. at the Kent Senior Activity Center Monday, Feb. 28: 7-7 p.m. on Facebook Live



“Hope to see you there!”