Volunteers are needed for the Kent Downtown Partnership’s Downtown Clean-up on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

YOU can help clean up downtown Kent from 9 a.m. – Noon.

The KDP adopted Meeker Street last year as a focused area of clean up. With the help of volunteers, they earned an Adopt-A-Spot designation by completing at least four annual clean up events.

“Together we made a huge difference in removing trash and vegetation control,” organizers said. “Join us to help spruce up and welcome our community back. We’re looking for individuals, families, and groups who can help with trash/recycle pickup, weeding, vegetation control/trimming, sweeping, meeting old friends and making new ones.”

Social distancing protocols will be required. Bring your mask; garden gloves encouraged if you have a pair. We’ll supply tools/equipment, disposable gloves, and a few pairs of garden gloves to loan. All activities will be outdoors, with plenty of space for social distancing.



“Thank you!”

WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 2022: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: 307 W. Gowe Street, Kent: