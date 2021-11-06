A Conservation Day Volunteer Event will be held at Morrill Meadows Park on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

“Join us for the final Kent Parks Volunteer Conservation event of 2021 – volunteer registration is OPEN! All ages are welcome to come and participate.”

WHAT TO BRING:

Volunteer Waiver Form Minor Waiver Form if under 18 years old Face mask covering mouth and nose Leather or rubber work gloves if you have them Water and snack/lunch DRESS FOR THE WEATHER. WEAR STURDY SHOES OR BOOTS, WITH SOCKS. For safety, NO SANDALS OR FLIP-FLOPS ALLOWED.

Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes and clothes they don’t mind getting torn or dirty and be prepared for inclement weather. Signed Minor waiver forms are required for all volunteers under the age of 18.

Please provide a valid email and check your inbox or spam the Friday before for a friendly reminder email.