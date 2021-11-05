The most wonderful time of the year is almost here, and the Kent Lions, Kent Downtown Partnership and Kent Station will be presenting Winterfest – a month full of holiday fun – so mark your calendars for these great events:

Nov. 27 – Dec. 24

Visit Kent Station for hours Santa Photos and Giving Tree at Kent Station Nov. 27

All day Shop Small Saturday throughout Kent Dec. 4

3 – 6 p.m. Tree Lighting and Parade at Town Square Plaza Dec. 5

3 p.m. Magical Strings Yuletide Concert – Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center Dec. 11

8 a.m. Christmas Rush Fun Run – Hogan Park at Russell Road

The deadline to order a shirt is Nov, 18, so be sure to register for the event on the city’s website and reserve your shirt.

For more details on this month of holiday happenings, visit https://www.kentwa.gov/residents/kent-winterfest/.