SPONSORED:

JOBS: Swissport Fueling is hiring Fueling Agents with a new wage increase to $19.50/hour with a $1,500 signing bonus*, and will provide training.

A Hiring Event will be held at Sea-Tac Airport this coming Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fueling Agents responsibilities include aircraft fueling, aircraft de-fueling, vehicle fueling and operation of motorized/non-motorized fueling equipment requirements.

Job Details:

    • Weekly Pay Starting at $19.50/hr, plus $1,500 signing bonus!
      • Signing bonus paid out after 90 days of employment
      • Pay increase after six months continuous employment
    • Health benefits and 401(k)
    • Flight benefits after six months
    • Career advancement

Hiring Event Location – Airport University Classroom @ SEA:

    • From ticketing level, locate and go through the hallway on the left of the Starbucks near Security Checkpoint #3. Take the elevator at the end of the hallway to Floor 2, which will open across from the Airport University classroom and the event.
    • General Parking will be validated while attending this event. Please bring your parking ticket with you.

Requirements:

    • Valid Driver’s License with good driving record
    • Able to read, write and speak English with general math aptitude
    • Able to pass Homeland Security background check for badging
    • Able to pass alcohol and drug screening tests
    • Ability to work in a time-sensitive, multiple-shift, and team-oriented environment
    • Must be willing to work in all weather conditions

Questions?
Call Stephan Buchanan, recruiter, at 1-919-839-9375 or email [email protected].

