Kent Police announced that they have arrested three suspects wanted in connection with a shooting on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 near the intersection of Pacific Highway South and Kent-Des Moines Road.

Police say that at about 5:15 p.m. Monday, Kent Police Detectives were investigating a shooting in the area of the 23200 block of Pacific Highway S. (map below) that injured a 19-year-old Federal Way man, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle fled prior to police arrival.

Kent Detectives were on scene investigating the shooting when they spotted the suspect vehicle in the area. Kent Patrol Officers pursued the suspects, and ultimately were able to stop the fleeing vehicle on Orillia Road. Officers used a successful pursuit intervention technique (PIT) to safely stop the fleeing vehicle.

One 17-year-old male suspect from Tukwila, and one 17-year-old male suspect from Federal Way were booked into King County Juvenile Detention for Assault 1.

The 20-year-old female driver from Federal Way was booked for Drive-by Shooting & Eluding.

Northbound Pacific Highway was closed for a while.