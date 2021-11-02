The first round of results are in for Tuesday’s (Nov. 2, 2021) General Election, and early returns for Kent Mayor and City Council race are favoring incumbents Dana Ralph, Satwinder Kaur, Toni Troutner and Brenda Fincher.

Please note that these are just the first round of returns, and historically totals change as more results are tabulated. The next round of results will be released Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 3.

CITY OF KENT

Ballots Counted: 10,917

* Registered Voters: 71,229 • 15.33%

Totals shown by Votes • Percentage

Mayor:

Dawn M. Bennett: 3,019 • 28.59% Dana Ralph*: 7,493 • 70.96% Write-in: 47 • 0.45%



City of Kent Council Position No. 2:

Satwinder Kaur*: 7,916 • 97.05% Write-in: 241 • 2.95%



City of Kent Council Position No. 4:

Cliff Cawthon: 4,129 • 40.28% Toni Troutner*: 6,072 • 59.23% Write-in: 61 • 0.50%



City of Kent Council Position No. 6:

Brenda Fincher*: 7,512 • 75.32% Larry Hussey: 2,399 • 24.05% Write-in: 62 • 0.62%



*incumbent

Kent School District No. 415:

Ballots Counted: 16,964

* Registered Voters: 103,872 • 16.33%

Director District No. 1:

Joseph (Joe) Bento: 11,626 • 96.96% Write-in: 365 • 3.04%



Director District No. 4:

Awale Farah: 8,930 • 58.34% Bradley Kenning: 6,304 • 41.18% Write-in: 73 • 0.48%



Director District No. 5:

Tim Clark: 9,210 • 60.51% Sara Franklin: 5,909 • 38.82% Write-in: 102 • 0.67%



Final results will be certified by King County Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 23.