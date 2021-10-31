A 51-year-old man was killed by a hit & run driver Saturday morning in the area of Central Avenue N. and S. 228th Street (map below).

Police say that early Saturday morning, Oct. 30, 2021 just before 4:30 a.m., Kent Officers responded to reports of a hit and run, car versus pedestrian collision at that location.

Responding officers located the victim pedestrian, who was unconscious and unresponsive. Officers performed life saving measures, which were continued by Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority personnel. Unfortunately, the victim’s injuries were too significant, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Witnesses reported that the victim was in a clearly marked crosswalk when he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle. Witnesses also reported that the suspect driver may have ran a red light.

Officers located a vehicle a short distance from the collision site that is believed to be the suspect’s vehicle. Kent Traffic Investigators were called to the scene to take over the investigation. Traffic Investigators are following up on all available leads and evidence. Due to the nature of this incident, it is being conducted as a Vehicle Homicide Case.