The Kent Downtown Partnership this week released a map for this Saturday’s ‘Street of Treats’ Autumn Fest, which will run from 2 – 5 p.m.:

Event details:

    • Participating businesses will be welcoming masked visitors to stop in for Spooktacular treats (Teal Pumpkin Project friendly too!).
    • Enter the costume contest for a chance to win a holiday mini shoot with Pixel Parlour.
    • There will be kid’s activities, photo opportunities, and clowning around with Zero & Somebuddy, Trunks O’ Treats,  Smith Brothers Farms, games and more.
    • Support the Kent Food Bank and bring a non-perishable food donation.
    • Please be sure to bring your weatherproof bag for treats.   Downtown businesses will be waiting for you!
    • Street of Treats is a FREE, rain or shine community event.

R.S.V.P. is strongly recommended:

Please register HERE


 