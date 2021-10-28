The Kent Downtown Partnership this week released a map for this Saturday’s ‘Street of Treats’ Autumn Fest, which will run from 2 – 5 p.m.:
Event details:
-
- Participating businesses will be welcoming masked visitors to stop in for Spooktacular treats (Teal Pumpkin Project friendly too!).
- Enter the costume contest for a chance to win a holiday mini shoot with Pixel Parlour.
- There will be kid’s activities, photo opportunities, and clowning around with Zero & Somebuddy, Trunks O’ Treats, Smith Brothers Farms, games and more.
- Support the Kent Food Bank and bring a non-perishable food donation.
- Please be sure to bring your weatherproof bag for treats. Downtown businesses will be waiting for you!
- Street of Treats is a FREE, rain or shine community event.
R.S.V.P. is strongly recommended:
Please register HERE
Recent Comments