The Kent Downtown Partnership this week released a map for this Saturday’s ‘Street of Treats’ Autumn Fest, which will run from 2 – 5 p.m.:

Event details:

Participating businesses will be welcoming masked visitors to stop in for Spooktacular treats (Teal Pumpkin Project friendly too!). Enter the costume contest for a chance to win a holiday mini shoot with Pixel Parlour . There will be kid’s activities, photo opportunities, and clowning around with Zero & Somebuddy , Trunks O’ Treats, Smith Brothers Farms , games and more. Support the Kent Food Bank and bring a non-perishable food donation. Please be sure to bring your weatherproof bag for treats. Downtown businesses will be waiting for you! Street of Treats is a FREE , rain or shine community event.



R.S.V.P. is strongly recommended:



