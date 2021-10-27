A law enforcement-involved shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2021 at a Safeway located at 27035 Pacific Highway South in Des Moines (map below).

A wanted suspect was shot and critically wounded after being located in the parking lot by a US Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

Police said that no suspects are outstanding, no officers were injured and there were no other shooting victims.

No Des Moines Police Officers fired shots, Sgt. Scott Oak said.

