Chef’s Warehouse Now Hiring In Kent, WA!
Chef’s Warehouse – a family operated specialty food distributor that has been purveying high-quality artisan ingredients for chefs for over 30 years – has immediate openings in its Kent, WA location.
They are hiring Non-CDL delivery drivers and order pullers/driver helpers.
Apply today here:
https://us61e2.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/tcw?l=35
Or directly with HR (510) 627-0093 ext. 50127.
