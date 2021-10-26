REMINDER : Grab the kiddos and your most creative costumes and head to downtown Kent to the 3rd Annual “Street of Treats” Autumn Fest this Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

This FREE event – sponsored by the Kent Downtown Partnership – will run from 2 – 5 p.m.

Participating businesses will be welcoming masked visitors to stop in for Spooktacular treats (Teal Pumpkin Project friendly too!). Enter the costume contest for a chance to win a holiday mini shoot with Pixel Parlour . There will be kid’s activities, photo opportunities, and clowning around with Zero & Somebuddy , Trunks O’ Treats, Smith Brothers Farms , games and more. Support the Kent Food Bank and bring a non-perishable food donation. Please be sure to bring your weatherproof bag for treats. Downtown businesses will be waiting for you! Street of Treats is a FREE , rain or shine community event.



R.S.V.P. is strongly recommended: