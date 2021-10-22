KentTV21 this week released a fun highlight video that showcases the most recent “Battle of the Badges Round 3/Mayor’s Edition,” where Kent took home the top prize over Auburn.

Kent Police Officers, Puget Sound Firefighters and Mayor Dana Ralph tore through the aisles against Auburn reps, grabbing whatever goods they could fit into a cart to help supply our food banks.

As we previously reported, a grand total of $2,490.44 was collected – Auburn had $1,202.57 worth of goods and Kent captured $1,287.87! The best news is – Auburn Food Bank is keeping all that food courtesy of their Grocery Outlet, and the Kent Food Bank is getting a check for the same amount courtesy of the Kent Grocery Outlet.

“We thought you might enjoy this inside look at our Battle of the Badges Mayor’s Edition victory from earlier this month,” producers said. “Our Auburn counterparts fought valiantly, and were very worthy foes, but our Kent battle team emerged victorious. Overall both teams collected $2500.00 worth of food for the Kent & Auburn food banks.”

Organizers add that they are “hoping to inspire and challenge our surrounding Valley cities to join us in what is turning out to be a really fun way to support our local food banks AND spread some awareness about food insecurity in our communities. Everyone is a winner.”

This great fundraiser was completed thanks to the hard work of Kent Team KPD Officers Reed & Lind, Puget Sound Fire Captain Clausnitzer and Firefighter Johnson, Grocery Outlet Kent Store Owner James Byun, event organizer KPD Officer Makings and our very own Mayor Dana Ralph, who all survived and thrived on the Grocery Outlet battle field.

“We await another gauntlet to be thrown!”

