SPONSORED :

On the road again! After COVID-19 lockdown, Boulevard Park Place seniors relish fall color trip.

Not long ago we told you about the fun and active lifestyle that seniors enjoy at Boulevard Park Place Retirement Community. Prior to Covid-19 you would find these silver sparks participating in weekly outings. Trips to Mount Rainier, a ferry ride to Poulsbo, and mystery locations throughout the year are just a few of the exciting and fun outings residents enjoyed. Then lockdown hit! Hunkering down and following safety protocols to protect residents was essential. It did not stop them from weaving community through the campus, but it did put the activity bus in the garage.

As a sign that things are loosening up, and as we cautiously navigate back to normalcy, a welcome sight is the BPP activity bus back on the road again! In celebration of fall, a lively group climbed aboard to take in Autumn sights, sounds, and a change of scenery. Catch a sense of the trip in this snapshot from Resident Manager, Kim Michaelsen:

“After a year and a half of Covid lockdown, we were finally able to fire up our trusty activity bus and take a day trip to Whistling Jack Lodge to have lunch and view the stunning Fall colors along the Naches River! And no one can take a drive down highway 410 without stopping for huckleberry ice cream and shopping at Wapiti Outdoors. Great trip with plenty of food and fabulous friends!”

If you’re over 55 and would like to be part of a fun-loving active senior community, Boulevard Park Place is the choice for you. And right now two bedroom units are available. Don’t miss this opportunity to get settled before the holidays! Call or visit today – 7 days a week. There’s a reason why folks say “it’s Burien’s best kept secret!”

Boulevard Park Place Active Retirement Community

2805 South 125th Street

Burien, WA 98168 Phone: 206-243-0300 Email: [email protected] Website: http://www.boulevardparkplace.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BoulevardParkPlace