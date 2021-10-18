The Kent Police Department is warning residents of a recent telephone scam where the caller ID is spoofed as the “City of Kent” with a prerecorded message that threatens legal action against victims.

Police say the scammer message states to “press 1 to connect with an agent,” before likely leading you to a scam artist who will threaten or manipulate you to get your money.

“If you receive one of these calls hang up,” police said. “Do not speak to an ‘agent’.”

If you have received any calls and have spoken to a scammer after hitting 1 to speak to an agent, please report that incident to the police.

TELEPHONE SCAM – PLEASE READ & SHARE

We were just advised that unknown suspects are targeting victims via phone with a pre-recorded message threatening legal action. The scammer message is appearing on caller ID as “City of Kent” and states to “Press 1 to connect with an agent.”

This call is NOT coming from the City. The scammers are using technology to mask their true caller ID. The pre-recorded message telling you to hit 1 to speak to an agent is likely leading you to a scam artist who will threaten or manipulate you to get your money.

If you receive one of these calls hang up. Do not speak to an “agent”.

Your elderly neighbors are particularly vulnerable to these types of telephone scams, which often target land lines. Please inform your elderly neighbors and family to not engage these calls.

If you have a question about a City department, you can find answers and phone numbers here: https://www.kentwa.gov/

If you have received this call and spoke to a scammer after hitting 1 to speak to an agent, please report that incident to the police.

Help us help our community-please share this post.