Kent Police are investigating a homicide that took place near an apartment building on the city’s East Hill Saturday morning, Oct. 16, 2021.

Police say that on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at around 11:55 a.m., Kent officers were dispatched to the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store located in the 10400 block of SE 240th St.

On report of a shooting, Officers arrived on scene, located the victim, and started CPR. Puget Sound Fire and Medics arrived to assist, but the victim did not survive his injuries.

Police spoke to witnesses and learned the fatal shooting occurred in the area of the 23900 block of 112th Ave SE, the east side of Phoenix Court Apartments (map below).

Kent Police Detectives responded to the scene and conducted interviews and searched for additional evidence. Early reports indicate that this was not a random incident. Detectives continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information call 253-856-5808 or email [email protected].